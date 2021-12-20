KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 13th~December 19th)
2021-12-20
Legend of K-POP - TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN (2021 KBS Song Festival)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN performed a special stage on 2021 KBS Song Festival, skimming through the history of K-Pop from 1996 to 2016. Their performance video rated 3.6M views just in three days, ranking the first place on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
Playlist
H.O.T - Candy from 1996
SECHESKIES – The Way This Guy Lives from 1997
RAIN - BAD MAN from 2002
SE7EN - 와줘.. (Come Back To Me) from 2003
TVXQ! - MIROTIC from 2008
BIGBANG – BANG BANG BANG from 2015
EXO - Growl from 2013
BTS – FIRE from 2016
2021 KBS Song Festival highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZO0hqF_IkA
2021-12-20
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >