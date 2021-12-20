KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 13th~December 19th)

Legend of K-POP - TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN (2021 KBS Song Festival)





TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN performed a special stage on 2021 KBS Song Festival, skimming through the history of K-Pop from 1996 to 2016. Their performance video rated 3.6M views just in three days, ranking the first place on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.





Playlist

H.O.T - Candy from 1996

SECHESKIES – The Way This Guy Lives from 1997

RAIN - BAD MAN from 2002

SE7EN - 와줘.. (Come Back To Me) from 2003

TVXQ! - MIROTIC from 2008

BIGBANG – BANG BANG BANG from 2015

EXO - Growl from 2013

BTS – FIRE from 2016





2021 KBS Song Festival highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZO0hqF_IkA