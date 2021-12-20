The Rabbit’s Judgment

ⓒ YEOWON MEDIA HANKOOK GARDNER CO. LTD

This story is about what happened to a faint-hearted man as he was making his way through the mountain.





Mr. Lee was a handsome, smart and good-natured man. If there was one thing he didn’t like, it was stories about ghosts and goblins. He feared them so much that he rarely went out at night.





Mr. Lee was heading to Hanyang to take an exam to become a government official when he heard a tiger’s roar.





Mr. Lee mustered up courage and carefully made his way to the source of the wailing roar. To his surprise, he saw a tiger the size of a house crying from the bottom of a deep pit.





“Please help me out of this ditch.”





Mr. Lee looked around and found a thick log on the ground. He dragged it over and carefully lowered it into the hole. The tiger climbed its way up the tree trunk to get out of the ditch at last.





“I'm afraid I am famished after being trapped in that pit for three days, so I have no choice but to eat you.”





“Hold on there. Let’s ask others how ridiculous your argument is.”





“Alright. I don’t know who would side with you in this mountain, but I will give you three chances. If anyone agrees with you, I will let you go.”





“Human beings are so cruel.”

“I agree with the tiger.”





A tree and an ox took the tiger’s side.





Mr. Lee approached a rabbit and told it the same story he had told the tree and the ox.





“I will have to know more about the situation before I can make my decision. Where is this pit?”





So Mr. Lee, the tiger, and the rabbit went over to the pit.





“Mr. Tiger, are you sure you fell into this hole?”





“Yes, of course.”





“I don't quite understand. Can you show me how you fell into it?”





“See? This is how I fell in.”





“Now it’s your turn, sir. You have to make up your mind once more at this point – whether to save the tiger or to keep going on your way.”





“I will keep going, of course. If I save the tiger, he will try to eat me again. I’ll be off now.”





“Wait, no, don’t go! Help me out of here!”





The tiger was ungrateful, trying to eat someone who saved his life and breaking the promise to not forget what the man had done for him.





The rabbit made a brilliant ruling for sure.