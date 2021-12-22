Menu Content

Zion. T to drop new single ahead of Christmas

2021-12-22

K-POP Connection


R&B singer Zion.T will drop a new single ahead of Christmas. 


The new single titled “A Gift!” will drop on Dec. 23 through major music streaming sites. 


A teaser image of the singer lying down on a red floor was uploaded to his social media accounts ahead of the single’s release. 

