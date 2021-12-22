Zion. T to drop new single ahead of Christmas

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 13th~December 19th)
2021-12-22
R&B singer Zion.T will drop a new single ahead of Christmas.
The new single titled “A Gift!” will drop on Dec. 23 through major music streaming sites.
A teaser image of the singer lying down on a red floor was uploaded to his social media accounts ahead of the single’s release.
