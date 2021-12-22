ITZY’s ‘Wannabe’ surpasses 400 million views on YouTube

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

The music video for ITZY’s “Wannabe” from last year has surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.





The song was released on March 9, 2020. It is the lead track for the group’s 2nd EP, “IT’z ME.” Now, all of the group’s lead track music videos have surpassed 100 million views.

ITZY debuted in 2019 with the song “Dalla Dalla.”