Stray Kids to release new digital album ahead of Christmas

2021-12-20
2021-12-22
Stray Kids will be releasing a new digital album on Dec. 23.
The new album is titled “SKZ2021” and is a special Christmas gift for the group’s fans.
“SKZ2021” is expected to include the group's recent songs. However, the group’s label, JYP Entertainment, has yet to disclose the track list for the new album.
2021-12-20
2021-11-12
2021-10-25
