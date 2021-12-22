aespa to lead SM’s new winter album

ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa’s remake of “Dreams Come True” will be one of the lead tracks for SM Entertainment’s new winter album.

The winter album is titled “2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Express.” It is a special winter-themed album that includes 10 songs that will drop Dec. 27. “SMCU” stands for “SM Culture Universe,” SM Entertainment’s fictional universe launched in October last year.

“Dreams Come True” is a remake of the girl group S.E.S.’s 1998 song of the same title and was released on Dec. 20.