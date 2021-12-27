KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 20th~December 26th)

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Old Man with a Lump (VOD)
2021-12-27
[ We Wish For Your Comeback #15 ] #GOT7 | SINCE 2014 ~ 2019
KBS WORLD TV YouTube series “We Wish For Your Comeback” is providing various compilation of K-Pop artists’ performance videos. Last week, GOT7 special of “We Wish For Your Comeback” had the most views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 142K views and 20K likes just in a week. A myriad of K-Pop fans left comments expressing their longing for GOT7 and their comeback.
You may check it out through the link below and look back upon GOT7’s legendary performances.
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=al6y3G-TI7k
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-12-27
2021-12-27
2021-12-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >