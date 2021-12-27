S. Korean Economy Expected to Grow 3.1% in 2022

ⓒYONHAP News

The government expects the economy will grow by three-point-one percent next year on rising exports and investment and a recovery in domestic demand.

Announcing its economic policy direction on Monday, the government forecast private spending to grow three-point-eight percent on the back of improved employment and higher income.

It also projects two-point-two percent inflation and the number of employed people to increase 280-thousand.

Exports are expected to expand by two percent, led by cars, especially eco-friendly vehicles.

Imports are expected to rise two-point-five percent next year with a current account surplus of 80 billion dollars. The surplus is smaller than this year as rising global oil costs and a larger travel deficit have been factored in.

As for this year, the government forecasts a four percent growth. The outlook for this year is slightly down and that of next year slightly up from the previous forecast made in June.

The latest projections are based on a gradual recovery of daily life from the pandemic which is currently on hold due to a new surge in cases.

In the policy announcement, the government also said it will invest over 33 trillion won into the Korean New Deal project and over eleven trillion won toward carbon neutrality next year.

Over 32 trillion won was invested last and this year and a total of 160 trillion won is expected through 2025.

Key programs to be concluded next year include the installation of Internet of Things(IoT) sensors on major rail lines, establishing a smart provincial waterworks network, and building early warning systems for regions vulnerable to natural disasters.

Investment in the so-called Big Three areas of future cars, system semiconductors and bio-health will rise 43 percent to six-point-three trillion won.

Policy financing of 66 trillion won will be provided for the same areas as well as new growth sectors such as data, network and artificial intelligence.

To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, an investment of eleven-point-four trillion won will begin next year.

The government will also create a new program to supply liquidity to small and medium sized enterprises as measures on extending loan deadlines are due to expire in March.

It will also assist SMEs to improve and adjust their debt structure based on credit rating and repayment ability.

A previously announced government aid package of four trillion won will also go towards providing operational funds for small firms and allowing them to pay off loans in installments over the long term.

The government's COVID-19 response program will be cut from 34 trillion won this year to seven trillion won next year, but it will provide a similar level in total policy financing to the tune of 495 trillion won next year as well.

The government also plans to suppress household debt growth, keeping it in the four to five percent range.