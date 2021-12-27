Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

The Old Man with a Lump (VOD)

#Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea l 2021-12-27

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea

Language

A long time ago~ 


The upper and lower villages had another thing in common. 


Both villages had a Mr. Kim. More amazingly, they both had a lump on their left cheek. 


So, people called them Mr. Kim, but sometimes called them the upper village lump and the lower village lump.


(To be continued)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >