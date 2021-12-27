Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Old Man with a Lump (VOD)
2021-12-27
A long time ago~
The upper and lower villages had another thing in common.
Both villages had a Mr. Kim. More amazingly, they both had a lump on their left cheek.
So, people called them Mr. Kim, but sometimes called them the upper village lump and the lower village lump.
(To be continued)
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
