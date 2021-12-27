Doctor Prisoner (5) 누가 알았겠어

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Old Man with a Lump (VOD)
2021-12-27
2021-12-27
Lines
나이제: 덕분에 잘 넘겼습니다. 감사합니다. 여사님.
Na Yi-je: We were able to get through it thanks to you. Thank you.
오정희:그나마 출자자 명부 이름들이 다 차명이었으니 못 알아봤겠지.
실명이면 금방 들통 났을 걸?
Oh Jung-hee: The names on the list of investors were borrowed names and unrecognizable. If they had been real names, someone would have caught on real fast.
나이제:그러게요.
Na Yi-je: You’re right.
오정희:하여튼 세상에 믿을 놈이 없다니까. 김상춘 그 놈이 배신할 줄 누가 알았겠어.
Oh Jung-hee: There’s no one to trust in the world. Who would have known that Kim Sang-choon would be the backstabbing type?
Expression of the Week
누가 알았겠어 (Who would have known)
누가 - an abbreviated word for ‘누구가’ (somebody)
알다 – v. to know, understand
-겠 - an ending of a word referring to a future event or assumption
Casual – 누가 알았겠어
>>This expression is used to express surprise when something that the speaker never imagined or thought of has happened.
>>Although it sounds like a question, it is not a question, and means “no one knew” or “it was not imaginable.”
