TWICE to hold concert in Japan next year





TWICE will be performing in Japan next year.





The group made a surprise announcement that they will be performing at the Tokyo Dome in April 2022.





It will be the group’s first concert in Japan in three years.





According to the group’s agency, TWICE will hold two concerts at the Tokyo Dome as part of their world tour on April 23 and 24, in addition to concerts that were already announced for Seoul and five cities in the U.S.