BTS tops Oricon’s annual rankings for 2021

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Old Man with a Lump (VOD)
BTS has topped Oricon’s annual rankings for 2021.
The ranking, titled “Total Ranking of Sales Division by Artist” (translated titled) is calculated based on sales, albums, DVDs and streams.
According to the Japanese music chart, BTS is the first overseas artist to top the ranking.
