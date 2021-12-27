Menu Content

BTS tops Oricon’s annual rankings for 2021

2021-12-27

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS has topped Oricon’s annual rankings for 2021. 

The ranking, titled “Total Ranking of Sales Division by Artist” (translated titled) is calculated based on sales, albums, DVDs and streams. 

According to the Japanese music chart, BTS is the first overseas artist to top the ranking. 

