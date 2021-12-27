SM launches new female supergroup

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Old Man with a Lump (VOD)
2021-12-27
SM Entertainment has launched a new supergroup with seven of its top female artists.
The group is called “GOT the beat” and consists of BoA; Taeyeon and Hyoyeon (Girls’ Generation); Seulgi and Wendy (Red Velvet); Karina and Winter (aespa).
It is the first group formed under SM’s broader project titled “Girls On Top (GOT)” and will debut at a free online concert titled “SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express@Kwangya” on Jan. 1, 2022.
2021-12-24
