BTS members test positive for Covid-19

Two more BTS members have tested positive for Covid-19. Suga was the first member to be diagnosed on Dec. 24 and is said to be undergoing home-treatment.

Big Hit Music confirmed Dec. 25 that RM and Jin also tested positive that evening. All three members had completed vaccinations, meaning they had received their 2nd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in August.

After the group’s series of live concerts in the US which ended Dec. 2, the members were given vacation time. They returned to Korea on different dates and each took a PCR test upon arrival.





Their label also confirmed that neither Jin nor RM have come in contact with any other BTS members after returning to Korea.