Revisions Passed Lowering Electoral Eligibility to 18 Yrs. of Age

Starting in the March by-elections, people aged 18 or older will be able to run for office.

The National Assembly passed dozens of bills during the final plenary session of the year on Friday, including revisions to the election law that lowered the electoral eligibility for general and local elections from 25 years of age to 18.

Those under 25, however, can only run as independents for now, as relevant revisions have yet to be made to the law on political parties.

The Assembly also approved an extension on the operation of a special committee to revise the disputed press arbitration law for another five months until May 29.

Revisions to the law on transportation for the disabled were also passed, requiring bus operators to adopt non-step buses when switching to new intra-city and shuttle buses.