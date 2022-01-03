KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (December 27th~January 2nd)

Young Artist Award (Boy) (2021 KBS Drama Awards) I KBS WORLD TV 211231





ⓒKBSThe 2021 KBS Drama Awards was held on December 31st to award various actors and actresses who took an active part in KBS dramas throughout the year.





In particular, the acceptance speech video of the young actors, Jo Yihyun and Seo Woojin, ranked the highest views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 806K views and 32K likes just in three days.





Jo Yihyun showed an impassioned performance on < Youth of May > as Kim Myungsoo, the younger brother of the leading character Myunghee that was played by Go Minsi. Meanwhile, Seo Woojin performed as Lee Sejong, the son of the main character Lee Youngguk played by Ji Hyunwoo on < Young Lady and Gentleman >.





2021 KBS Drama Awards highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMyg_l79ka8