The Amazing Jar (VOD)

KBS WORLD Radio Top 10 News Stories of 2021
2021-12-31
A long, long time ago, there lived a young farmer named Gapsu.
Ten years of hard work finally paid off for Gapsu.
He had saved enough money to buy a small patch of land from the greedy old man.
Gapsu got to work on the field as soon as possible.
He had to pick out all the rocks from the field before he could start planting cabbages.
Then one day, something amazing happened.
He dug at the earth and found a huge jar buried deep in the ground.
Gapsu put his hoe in the jar and brought it home.
(To be continued)
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
