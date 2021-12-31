Doctor Prisoner (6) 어디 보자

KBS WORLD Radio Top 10 News Stories of 2021
#Drama Lines l 2022-01-03
Lines
나이제: 준비 많이 하셨네. 어디 보자, 별이 몇 개신가.
아이고. 폭력, 상해, 음주. 폭력, 상해, 상해.
Na Yi-je: You’ve made a lot of preparations. Let’s see. How many stars.
I see. Assault, causing injury, drinking, assault, causing injury, causing injury…
Expression of the Week
어디보자 (Let’s see…)
어디 - interjection, an exclamation used to express that one is trying to attract attention from others
Casual – 어디보자
Semi-polite – 어디 봅시다
>>This expression is used when the speaker is trying to attract attention from others, the expression in itself does not carry much meaning.
>>Similar expressions such as “어디 한번 보자” or “한번 볼까” can be used instead.
>>Although it sounds familiar “어디 두고 보자” is a completely different expression which can be used to mean “You’ll pay for this!” or “You won’t get away with this.”
