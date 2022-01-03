Menu Content

Fishing Boats on Frozen Water

2022-01-03

Fishing boats are stranded on frozen water at Geumgwang Reservoir in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Monday, two days left to the seasonal division of Sohan, which means minor cold. 

(Yonhap News) 

