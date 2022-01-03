Menu Content

2021-22 YB Nationwide Tour “Lights” in Changwon

2022-01-03

K-POP Connection

Date: Jan. 15-16, 2022

Venue: KBS Changwon Hall


The rock band YB will be holding a nationwide concert tour titled “Lights.” The Changwon leg will consist of two concerts on January 15 and 16 at KBS Changwon Hall. The concert tour is the band’s first in three years since “Momentum” in 2019. The tour title “Lights” symbolizes the band’s hope to provide a ray of light to people distressed from the prolonged pandemic and daily life. After Changwon, the tour will continue through other major cities such as Daegu and Ulsan until the end of February. 

