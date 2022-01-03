2021-22 YB Nationwide Tour “Lights” in Changwon

KBS WORLD Radio Top 10 News Stories of 2021
2021-12-31
2022-01-03
Date: Jan. 15-16, 2022
Venue: KBS Changwon Hall
The rock band YB will be holding a nationwide concert tour titled “Lights.” The Changwon leg will consist of two concerts on January 15 and 16 at KBS Changwon Hall. The concert tour is the band’s first in three years since “Momentum” in 2019. The tour title “Lights” symbolizes the band’s hope to provide a ray of light to people distressed from the prolonged pandemic and daily life. After Changwon, the tour will continue through other major cities such as Daegu and Ulsan until the end of February.
2021-12-31
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-01-03
2022-01-03
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >