Former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye-na to make solo debut

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye-na will be making a solo debut.





On Jan. 17, her solo EP titled “ˣ‿ˣ (SMiLEY)” will drop at 6 p.m. (KST).





Choi debuted in 2018 through the project group IZ*ONE, which debuted through a hit cable audition program. The group disbanded in April last year after their contract expired.





Her promotional activities for the new album will begin on Jan. 4, starting with the release of teaser photographs for the album as well as its track list.