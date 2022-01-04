KOZ Entertainment to launch boy band through global audition

KBS WORLD Radio Top 10 News Stories of 2021
KOZ Entertainment, founded by rapper-producer Zico, will hold its first global audition in search of members for its first boy band.
Registration began Jan. 3 through the agency’s official website and anyone born after the year 1999 is eligible to apply. Registration will close on Jan. 31.
KOZ Entertainment currently represents two artists, Zico and singer-songwriter DVWN.
