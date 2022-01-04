Yuju of GFriend to make solo debut





Yuju, a former member of the now disbanded group GFriend will make her solo debut this month.





The title of her upcoming album is “REC,” and it is scheduled to drop on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.





Yuju is returning to the K-pop scene after a hiatus of one year and two months.





Yuju debuted as a member of GFriend in 2015. The group disbanded in May 2021 after their contract expired.