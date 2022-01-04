Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

BTS’ J-hope donates 100 mln won for children suffering amid the pandemic

2022-01-04

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

J-hope, a member of BTS, has donated 100 million won ($84,000) for children suffering from economic hardships amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. 


According to ChildFund Korea, J-hope expressed hope that his donation will be used to help children in need have a warmer winter. 

The charity said his donation will be used to pay for heating bills of child care facilities and low-income families with children, and also be used to support children with illnesses. 


J-hope has contributed 800 million won through charity since 2018. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >