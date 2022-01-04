BTS’ J-hope donates 100 mln won for children suffering amid the pandemic

ⓒ Big Hit Music

J-hope, a member of BTS, has donated 100 million won ($84,000) for children suffering from economic hardships amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.





According to ChildFund Korea, J-hope expressed hope that his donation will be used to help children in need have a warmer winter.

The charity said his donation will be used to pay for heating bills of child care facilities and low-income families with children, and also be used to support children with illnesses.





J-hope has contributed 800 million won through charity since 2018.