Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1102 | January 7th)

Kep1er, the rookie girl group consisting of reality TV show audition “Girls Planet 999” winners, is making a debut performance with their title track “WA DA DA“ on Music Bank tonight. With international members from Korea, Japan and China, Kep1er illustrates on their special theme of two planets each symbolizing "girls' dreams" and "fan's love" that reveals their aspirations for achieving their dreams.





