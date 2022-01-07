Menu Content

Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1102 | January 7th)

2022-01-07


“Catch your eye! Catch your mind!” 

Kep1er, the rookie girl group consisting of reality TV show audition “Girls Planet 999” winners, is making a debut performance with their title track “WA DA DA“ on Music Bank tonight. With international members from Korea, Japan and China, Kep1er illustrates on their special theme of two planets each symbolizing "girls' dreams" and "fan's love" that reveals their aspirations for achieving their dreams.


Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv

