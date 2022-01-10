KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 3rd~January 9th)

Kep1er(케플러) - WA DA DA (Music Bank)





Kep1er’s debut performance with their title track < WA DA DA > on Music Bank received the most views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 1.7M views just in three days.





Kep1er is a K-Pop rookie girl group consisting of televised competition show “Girls Planet 999” winners.





On Music Bank, the nine international girls from Korea, Japan and China wore rock chic style outfits and showed synchronized choreography with stable vocal skills that did not seem like a debut performance.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qse7ke8vvI