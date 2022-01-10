Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Members: N, Leo, Ken Ravi, Hyuk
Genres: K-pop
Labels: Jellyfish
Active from: 2012
Associated Acts: VIXX LR
Biography:
VIXX (acronym for “voice, visual ,value in excelsis”) is a boy band that was established through the reality show MyDOL in 2012 by Jellyfish Entertainment. The group originally consisted of six members but with Hongbin leaving the group in 2020, the group currently has five members: N, Leo, Ken, Ravi and Hyuk. The group is predominantly known as a concept or performance group where their stage performances are crafted to tell a story or stage a concept.
Discography:
Full Length
EAU DE VIXX (studio, 2018)
VIXX 2016 Conception KER Special Package (2016)
Chained Up (studio, 2015)
VOODOO (studio, 2013)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Parallel (single, 2019)
Walking (single, 2019)
Shangri-La (EP, 2017)
Kratos (EP, 2016)
Hades (Single, 2016)
Zelos (Single, 2016)
Boys’ Record (Single, 2015)
Error (EP, 2014)
Eternity (single, 2014)
Turn Around and Look at Me (single, 2014)
Only U (single, 2013)
Girls, Why? feat. Okdal (single, 2013)
Jekyll (EP, 2013)
hyde (EP, 2013)
On and On (single, 2013)
Rock Ur Body (single, 2012)
SUPER HERO (single, 2012)
