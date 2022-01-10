Members: N, Leo, Ken Ravi, Hyuk

Genres: K-pop

Labels: Jellyfish

Active from: 2012

Associated Acts: VIXX LR

Biography:

VIXX (acronym for “voice, visual ,value in excelsis”) is a boy band that was established through the reality show MyDOL in 2012 by Jellyfish Entertainment. The group originally consisted of six members but with Hongbin leaving the group in 2020, the group currently has five members: N, Leo, Ken, Ravi and Hyuk. The group is predominantly known as a concept or performance group where their stage performances are crafted to tell a story or stage a concept.

Discography:

Full Length

EAU DE VIXX (studio, 2018)

VIXX 2016 Conception KER Special Package (2016)

Chained Up (studio, 2015)

VOODOO (studio, 2013)

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Parallel (single, 2019)

Walking (single, 2019)

Shangri-La (EP, 2017)

Kratos (EP, 2016)

Hades (Single, 2016)

Zelos (Single, 2016)

Boys’ Record (Single, 2015)

Error (EP, 2014)

Eternity (single, 2014)

Turn Around and Look at Me (single, 2014)

Only U (single, 2013)

Girls, Why? feat. Okdal (single, 2013)

Jekyll (EP, 2013)

hyde (EP, 2013)

On and On (single, 2013)

Rock Ur Body (single, 2012)

SUPER HERO (single, 2012)