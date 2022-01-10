Kyuhyun to drop new album this month

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-01-10
Super Junior’s Kyuhyun will drop a brand new album on January 25.
The brand new album titled “Love Story” is the singer’s fourth EP and will wrap up his “Project: Season” which saw him release a new song for every season.
The project was supposed to wrap up in the spring of 2021, but the singer has continued for another year.
Preorders for the EP are available starting Jan. 10.
