Kyuhyun to drop new album this month

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun will drop a brand new album on January 25.





The brand new album titled “Love Story” is the singer’s fourth EP and will wrap up his “Project: Season” which saw him release a new song for every season.





The project was supposed to wrap up in the spring of 2021, but the singer has continued for another year.





Preorders for the EP are available starting Jan. 10.