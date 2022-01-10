6 acts named as emerging artists for 2022 by NME

ⓒ NME

New Music Express (NME), a website focusing on music, culture and the arts, has named six K-pop acts as “essential emerging artists for 2022.”





The groups are Adora, Bibi, DVWN, msftz, Seori and STAYC.





The annual list published by NME also forecast Billie Eilish, 24kGold and Dua Lipa to become rising stars before they made it big.





This year’s list included a record number of Korean acts, as there were six groups among 100 artists named.