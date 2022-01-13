Menu Content

Wet Fog on Soyang River

2022-01-13

Thick wet fog forms on Soyang River in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Wednesday when cold wave alerts were issued nationwide. 
(Yonhap News)

