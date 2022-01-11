Jinyoung LEE - Uncovering the story of the Korean community in Hawaii

Not long out of college, journalist Jinyoung Lee visited Hawaii and fell in love with the Rainbow State, so much so that she soon decided to move there. 15 years passed, and she had built a successful career as a journalist and TV anchor, but she decided to put all that to one side to tell the story of the Korean community in Hawaii.





She created a docuseries called ‘Words of Wisdom from the Rainbow State’, retracing the steps of the first Korean immigrants that arrived in Hawaii, and finding their descendants today. The series was well received, being selected for the 2021 Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) and it was also a finalist at the August 2021 Stockholm City Film Festival.