Doctor Prisoner (8) 얼굴 좀 보자

Lines

정의식: 이거 뭐 하는 친구야.

Jung Eui-sik: What does this guy do?

검사보: 방문록엔 의사로 기입 돼 있습니다.

Assistant: On the visitor’s log he’s filled himself in as a doctor.

정의식: 이 새끼 봐라. 병원 어디로 갈지 정하고 임검 날짜 잡아서 통보해.

나이제, 너 얼굴 좀 보자.

Jung: Look at this jerk. Decide on which hospital to go to, get an official inspection date and let him know. Na Yi-je, let’s get a look at your face.





Expression of the Week

얼굴 좀 보자. (Let’s get a look at your face.)





얼굴 – n. face

보다 – v. see





Casual – 얼굴 좀 보자





>>This expression is often used when you’ve known someone for a long time but haven’t seen them in a while and you are speaking to them on the phone. You say, “얼굴 좀 보자” meaning “let’s meet up (in person) soon.”





>>However, in the dialogue, Jung is using the expression to mean he wants to get a look at Na Yi-je’s face to see what kind of doctor he is (and maybe give him a piece of his mind).



