Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 10th~January 16th)

2022-01-17

ⓒKBS

Kep1er’s < WA DA DA > Music Bank performance video clip got the most views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 843K views in three days. Kep1er, a rookie girl group who just debuted last December, won the first place on last week’s Music Bank with their title track < WA DA DA >. The group consists of nine international members from Korea, Japan and China who all are winners of the televised competition show “Girls Planet 999”. Performing < WA DA DA > on Music Bank, Kep1er showed powerful vocal skills along with synchronized choreography. 


Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B01_YpNsTlc

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >