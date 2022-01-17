KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 10th~January 16th)

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Kep1er’s < WA DA DA > Music Bank performance video clip got the most views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 843K views in three days. Kep1er, a rookie girl group who just debuted last December, won the first place on last week’s Music Bank with their title track < WA DA DA >. The group consists of nine international members from Korea, Japan and China who all are winners of the televised competition show “Girls Planet 999”. Performing < WA DA DA > on Music Bank, Kep1er showed powerful vocal skills along with synchronized choreography.
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B01_YpNsTlc
