Heungbu and Nolbu (VOD)

Once upon a time in Korea, there lived two brothers - The older boy was named Nolbu and the younger one Heungbu.

When their parents passed away, Nolbu took all the inheritance for himself and kicked out Heungbu’s family.

Spring came at last. One swallow made its nest under the roof of Heungbu’s house.

Then one day, a large snake started slithering its way up to the swallow's nest.

Heungbu tied the baby swallow’s injured leg with a piece of cloth. Days went by and the chick grew strong enough to fly on its own.

The swallows returned the following spring. The chick with the broken leg brought a gourd seed.