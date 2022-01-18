Korean artists take stage at Expo 2020 Dubai

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Heungbu and Nolbu (VOD)
2022-01-17
2022-01-18
Korean artists such as Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Psy, Sunmi etc. performed at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.
The artists performed at Jubilee Park, the biggest outdoor venue of the World Exposition in front of over 6,000 fans for the Korea pavilion K-pop concert which was hosted to celebrate the Republic of Korea’s National Day at the Expo.
The 2020 Expo Dubai features pavilions from a total of 191 countries worldwide. The six-month event was postponed for a year due to Covid-19 and began on Oct. 1, 2021. It will wrap up on March 31.
The Korean pavilion has seen some 500,000 visitors as of December .
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-01-17
2021-12-31
2022-01-17
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >