Korean artists take stage at Expo 2020 Dubai

Korean artists such as Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Psy, Sunmi etc. performed at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.





The artists performed at Jubilee Park, the biggest outdoor venue of the World Exposition in front of over 6,000 fans for the Korea pavilion K-pop concert which was hosted to celebrate the Republic of Korea’s National Day at the Expo.





The 2020 Expo Dubai features pavilions from a total of 191 countries worldwide. The six-month event was postponed for a year due to Covid-19 and began on Oct. 1, 2021. It will wrap up on March 31.





The Korean pavilion has seen some 500,000 visitors as of December .