BTS-inspired webtoon released

ⓒ Big Hit Music

A new webtoon and web novel inspired by BTS has been released over the weekend.





BTS’ management Hybe said “7Fates: Chakho” was launched on Naver Webtoon, an online platform for web-based comics run by South Korea’s top portal operator on Jan. 15.





The webtoon tells the story of seven boys, based on each member of BTS, tied together by fate, who overcome difficulties and grow as a group. The webtoons and novels will be available in ten languages and released on a weekly basis.