2022 N.Flying LIVE &CON “Man on the Moon”

2022-01-17

K-POP Connection

Date: Feb. 5-6

Venue: Yes24 Live Hall


Boy band N.Flying’s concert which was supposed to be held last summer will finally be held next month. N Flying LIVE &CON “Man on the Moon” will be held from February 5 to 6 at Yes24 Live Hall and also streamed live. The group’s first full-length album “Man on the Moon” was released in June 2021. 

