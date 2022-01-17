Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Heungbu and Nolbu (VOD)
2022-01-17
#Artist Search l 2022-01-17
Genres: K-pop, R&B, Dance
Labels: Jellyfish, CJ E&M
Active from: 2009
Biography:
Seo In-guk is a singer and songwriter who is also a talented actor. He launched his singing career in 2009 by winning the reality audition program Superstar K’s first season. He released his debut EP “Calling” that year and signed with Jellyfish Entertainment. In 2012, he also made his acting debut and landed his first lead role in the hit series Reply 1997 which earned him praise both from critics and the audience.
Discography:
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Better Together (single, 2017)
BeBe (single, 2016)
Seasons of the Heart (single, 2016)
Bomtanaba (single, 2014)
Loved You w/ Zia (single, 2013)
With Laughter or With Tears (single, 2013)
Perfect Fit (EP, 2012)
Take#1 - VoL.3 (Single, 2011)
Shake It Up (Single, 2011)
Broken (single, 2011)
Take (single, 2010)
My Baby U (EP, 2010)
Just Beginning (EP, 2010)
Run to Me (single, 2009)
Calling (EP, 2009)
