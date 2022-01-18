Loona to hold first live concert in three years

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Loona will hold its first in-person concert in three years.
The concert titled “Loonaverse: From” will take place on Feb. 12 at Jangchung Arena in Central Seoul. The concert will also be streamed simultaneously online.
The group’s last in-person concert was held in February 2019.
