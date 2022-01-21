Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1104 | January 21st)





The female solo artists are dominating on Music Bank this week.





YUJU and YENA, the former members of GFRIEND and IZ*ONE respectively, are going to perform their debut performance as female solo artists on Music Bank tonight. Moreover, Whee In and Moon Byul from MAMAMOO are each coming back as solo with contrasting concept of music and performance.





Check these out on Music Bank tonight, which is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv