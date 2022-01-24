Cabinet Approves 14 Tln Won Extra Budget to Help Small Biz Owners

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Cabinet on Friday approved a supplementary budget worth 14 trillion won that aims to provide additional support for small business owners strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nine-point-six trillion won will go toward doling out an additional three million won each to small businesses that suffered a decline in sales, regardless of whether they were subject to social distancing restrictions.
The government will allocate one-point-nine trillion won for businesses subject to gathering restrictions. This is in addition to the three-point-two trillion won that has already been secured for this purpose.
The budget will also go toward boosting quarantine efforts, including expanding the number of hospital beds for critical COVID-19 cases.
The government will submit the plan to the National Assembly on Monday.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who presided over the Cabinet meeting, called for cooperation from parliament to promptly pass the plan.
