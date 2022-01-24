Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
D.o.b: Feb. 21, 1984
Genres: K-pop, R&B
Labels: Stone Music Entertainment
Active from: 2006
Associated acts: SG Wannabe
Biography:
Lee Seok-hoon, a member of the trio SG Wannabe, is an active solo artist and musical actor. He became the 3rd member of SG Wannabe after Chae Dong-ha’s departure from SG Wannabe in 2008. He was also the first member of the group to release a solo album in 2010 with the release of his EP “Greeting,” which performed well on local charts. In 2018 he made his debut as a musical actor being cast on “Kinky Boots,” and became a radio show host in 2021 for “Wonderful Radio.”
Discography:
Studio Albums
As a Man Rather Than a Friend (Full length, 2013)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Ten Reasons I Love You (single, 2021)
[Tint: 004] Christmas Red w/ Captain Planet (single, 2020)
Only You (single, 2020)
Don’t Forget the Moment We Loves (single, 2019)
What If (single, 2019)
Don’t Love Me prod. Rocoberry (single, 2019)
It Was You (single, 2018)
You & Yours (EP, 2017)
Today was Better Than Yesterday (single, 2013)
Different Hello (EP, 2012)
Y.BIRD from Jellyfish with Lee Seok-hoon (Single, 2012)
Greeting (EP, 2010)
