Doctor Prisoner (9) 이게 무슨 날벼락이래요?

현재민: 며칠 전만 해도 선물 보따리 쏟아지길래
공보의 인생 포텐 탁 터지나 싶었는데, 이게 무슨 날벼락이래요?
Jae-min: Just a few days ago I was being bombarded with presents so I thought I finally made it as a publicist, but now this comes out of the blue?
정세진: 그러게요.
Se-jin: Tell me about it.
Expression of the Week
이게 무슨 날벼락이래요? (this comes out of the blue?)
날벼락 – n. a bolt from the blue; bombshell; (figurative) an unfortunate event that occurs unexpectedly
무슨 – an adj. used to emphasize one’s dissatisfaction with something unexpected
Casual – 이게 무슨 날벼락이야?
Semi-polite/polite – 이게 무슨 날벼락이래요/에요?
>>This expression is used to express surprise when something that the speaker never imagined or thought of, like a bolt from the blue, has happened.
>>’날벼락’ literally means unexpected lightening, but figuratively means an unfortunate event or accident that occurred unexpectedly
