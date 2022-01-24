Menu Content

Kongjwi and Patjwi (VOD)

2022-01-24

Kongjwi’s mother passed away when Kongjwi was just a baby, and when she turned 14, her father remarried.

The woman had a daughter of her own called Patjwi, who was a year younger than Kongjwi. 

The stepmother was very nice to her stepdaughter, but only in front of her husband. When he wasn’t around, she tormented the girl with all the house chores.

One day, the town’s new magistrate held a big celebration for the entire village. The stepmother took only Patjwi to the party, leaving Kongjwi with so much work to do.

(To be continued)

