KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 17th~January 23rd)

ENHYPEN(엔하이픈) - Blessed-Cursed (Music Bank)









This week, ENHYPEN’s ‘Blessed-Cursed’ performance on Music Bank captivated 311K viewers on KBS WORLD TV YouTube. The song ‘Blessed-Cursed’ is a title track from ENHYPEN’s repackage album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ which was released on January 10th. On their second week of Music Bank promotion, ENHYPEN wore chic black patent leather outfits all together and showed professional stage manners.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

