Stray Kids 2ND LoveSTAY “SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY”

2022-01-24
Date: Feb. 12-13
Venue: Olympic Hall
Stray Kids will be meeting fans both online and offline through “SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY” just in time for Valentine’s Day. It will be the group’s 2nd fan meet and will be held for two days from February 12-13 at Olympic Hall in person. The 2nd night, held on Feb. 13, will also be streamed live simultaneously. The event follows the group’s successful first online fan meeting “#LoveSTAY SKZ-X” which was held in February 2021.
