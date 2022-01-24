Nature to release new EP

ⓒ n.CH Entertainment

Girl group Nature has dropped a brand new EP.





“Rica Rica,” is the group’s first release in a year and a half, and contains two tracks, “Rica Rica” and “Dear Leaf.” The songs will be available on music streaming websites from Jan. 24.





Nature debuted in 2018 with the song “Allegro Cantabile” and made its Japanese debut in 2020. The nine-member group consists of seven Korean members and one Chinese and Japanese member each.