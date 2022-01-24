Kim Jun-su joins Weverse

ⓒ Weverse Company

Singer and musical actor Kim Jun-su has joined the online fan community platform Weverse.





To celebrate the opening of Kim’s Weverse community, the platform will host a special event from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. Users can participate in the event by posting the hashtag #Junsu_in_Weverse and five winners will be randomly selected to receive an autographed photo of the singer.





Kim debuted in 2004 as a member of the boy band TVXQ. After leaving the group in 2009, he formed the boy band JYJ in 2010. In 2010, he also began his career as a musical actor.