Kim Jun-su joins Weverse

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Kongjwi and Patjwi (VOD)
2022-01-24
2022-01-24
Singer and musical actor Kim Jun-su has joined the online fan community platform Weverse.
To celebrate the opening of Kim’s Weverse community, the platform will host a special event from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. Users can participate in the event by posting the hashtag #Junsu_in_Weverse and five winners will be randomly selected to receive an autographed photo of the singer.
Kim debuted in 2004 as a member of the boy band TVXQ. After leaving the group in 2009, he formed the boy band JYJ in 2010. In 2010, he also began his career as a musical actor.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-01-24
2021-12-31
2022-01-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >