Viviz makes debut with first EP





A brand new girl group called Viviz will make its debut in February.





The group consists of ex-GFriend members Eunha, SinB and Umji and will release its first EP “Beam of Prism” on Feb. 9.





The group’s name is pronounced “vi-vi-zee” and is an abbreviation for “Vivid Dayz.”





GFriend, known for hits such as Me Gustas Tu (2015) and Navillera (2016) disbanded in May of 2021.