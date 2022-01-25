Dr. Paul KIM - Enhancing education through technology for all communities

Dr. Paul Kim is the Chief Technology Officer and Associate Dean at The Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and a leading figure in education technology. He is also the founder of a global non-profit, ‘Seeds of Empowerment’, helping communities in developing nations through education.





Recently, the teacher became the student once more, when he decided that he would learn to fly to reach more remote places for his humanitarian projects. He put down those eye-opening lessons in a new book, ‘다시 배우다 (Re:learn)’.