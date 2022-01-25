Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Dr. Paul KIM - Enhancing education through technology for all communities

2022-01-25

Korea24

Dr. Paul Kim is the Chief Technology Officer and Associate Dean at The Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and a leading figure in education technology. He is also the founder of a global non-profit, ‘Seeds of Empowerment’, helping communities in developing nations through education.


Recently, the teacher became the student once more, when he decided that he would learn to fly to reach more remote places for his humanitarian projects. He put down those eye-opening lessons in a new book, ‘다시 배우다 (Re:learn)’.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >